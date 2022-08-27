Carpenters team up with Habitat for Humanity in Luzerne County

A union of carpenters helped out Habitat for Humanity Saturday in Pittston.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Habitat for Humanity volunteers were working on a house in Pittston on Saturday and they got some help from another source.

A union of carpenters came to lend a hand.

The carpenters partner up to help Habitat for Humanity at least once year in order to support the people who need them the most.

"Right now we have the carpenters union; these guys have been coming out for the past three to four years helping us out at least once a year sometimes twice a year and for us it's huge to have some professional people come out and give us a hand so we really appreciate it," said Bob Sherlinski, site supervisor for Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity does have a family in mind for the house in Pittston and they are excited to move in soon.