Rhythm and Wine Fundraiser in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — When you play some catchy tunes and serve some local libations it draws a large crowd in Luzerne County.
The Moonlite Drive-In in West Wyoming was the backdrop for the Rhythm & Wine Fundraiser on Saturday.
There were drink samples, live entertainment, and food trucks.
This event benefits Big Brother, Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania an organization that connects kids and mentors.
"It makes such a difference for those littles who are seeking out some extra support. We know that a lot of times through the pandemic there was less and less adult interaction and engagement because things have been cozied down in schools so we know that for example that's just the current state of affairs and it's just great because they get to have some support from a Big," said Michelle Hamilton, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA.
This was the Second Annual Rhythm and Wine Festival and organizers hope to continue it next year in Luzerne County.
