Kicking off the Electric City Classic

The 2022 Electric City Classic, kicked off Saturday in downtown Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The free event is a professional cycling race throughout the downtown area.

You don't have to be super cyclist to take part.

Organizers say riders from all levels can find a competition this weekend to suit them.

The Big Wheel Wars also took place Saturday with teams of local business professionals competing on three wheels along Wyoming Avenue.

On Sunday, cyclists can test their endurance in the Hill Section by climbing up Olive Street.

The races continue Sunday at 11 a.m. in Scranton.