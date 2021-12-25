Celebrating Christmas Eve at midnight mass in Scranton

Last year, traditional Christmas services were not held due to COVID-19 - so this year, folks filled the pews for midnight mass.

SCRANTON, Pa. — After many weren't able to attend traditional Christmas services last year, folks filled the pews for mass in Scranton.

Dozens came out for midnight mass at St. Peter's Cathedral along Wyoming Avenue.

Bishop Joseph Bambera led the mass celebrating the birth of Jesus.

Favorite congregational hymns and seasonal instrumental music were performed.

"We've lived here for six years, we try to it a tradition every year. I think this is the first time we've been back since COVID. It's a little different this year because I'm getting older, instead of dragging him to mass, he's dragging me because I'm a little bit tired today," said Fitzgerald Casimir of Scranton.

The services were also live-streamed for those who could not attend in person.