Car smashes into Scranton church

SCRANTON, Pa. — A car crashed into a church on Tuesday in Scranton.

The vehicle smashed into St. Paul's United Methodist Church at the corner of Prospect Avenue and Birch Street around 6 p.m.

Police haven't said if anyone was hurt.

The door to the church is damaged after tonight's crash in Scranton.

