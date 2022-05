Blue Ridge High School near New Milford conducted the staged accident on Monday with the hope that it will encourage students to not drink and drive.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — With graduation and prom season upon us high school seniors are reminded to avoid potentially destructive decisions like drinking and driving.

Blue Ridge High School in Susquehanna County conducted a mock crash on Monday.

The staged accident is meant to show students they could be killed if they drink and drive.

The pre-prom activity was put on by the SADD Club at the high school near New Milford.