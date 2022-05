The crash happened around noon off St. Peters Road in West Penn Township, south of Tamaqua.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in a field in Schuylkill County.

Emergency officials said all three people on board were able to walk away.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

Developing story – check back for updates.