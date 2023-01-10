The annual Buddy Walk was held at Scranton's Veterans Memorial Stadium.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania hosted its annual Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome Awareness.

The walk at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Scranton also included live music, pony rides, and food trucks.

Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer was the emcee.

Organizers say the walk was also about celebrating individuals with Down syndrome.

"We celebrate inclusion; we celebrate the joy of individuals with Down syndrome and the beauty that they bring to our lives. And we celebrate this every year just as a community tribute to our folks and bring folks together," said Mary Claire Kretsch, Executive Director, Arc of NEPA.

The Buddy Walk was established in 1995 by the National Down Syndrome Society to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness.