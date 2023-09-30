Oktoberfest returns to Public Square

Folks came out to Public Square Saturday to enjoy some live music and beverages at the annual event.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a great evening for Wilkes-Barre's annual Oktoberfest.

Plenty of people came out to Public Square for plenty of food, good music, and of course, a beer area.

Those who came to Oktoberfest say it's a great way to show what the city has to offer and celebrate different cultures.

"The city is beautiful and, and it's a great thing, and it's a good thing for the community," said Mark Sabol, Shavertown.

"Oktoberfest is so much fun, and we're bringing real German Oompa feel, and we're going to bring some Polish roots, some classic polkas, we're gonna bring some pop tunes like we're gonna have a lot of fun tonight," said Dan Van Why, band participant.

This was the third year for the Oktoberfest celebration in Wilkes-Barre.