Pocono Food Truck Festival returns

It's a weekend of food brought to you on four wheels. Newswatch 16's Emily Kress takes us to monroe county for the Pocono Food Truck Festival.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — People lined up waiting to get their flavor fix at the Pocono Food Truck Festival at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area.

"We're big foodies; we wanted to come out and check out all of the local businesses, hand out and listen to music, and have a beverage," said Shara Tallada, Bethlehem.

Those in the food truck business say the industry is growing in popularity randevoo is one of nearly 25 trucks dishing out its unique menu items.

"Especially in The Valley, and up here, you see new trucks every week. I think the diversity, quick service, you can try a bunch of different things at once at a festival. We make everything from scratch," said Zach Umstead, Randevoo.

Shawnee Mountain hosts the event every year during their off-season from the slopes.

"The really cool thing about this food truck festival is local, whereas in the winter, we draw a lot from the cities and stuff, so it truly stays local, and it's nice to see everyone in our community come out, have good food, and listen, to good music together," said Rachel Wyckoff, Shawnee Mountain Marketing Director.

The Waffle Cabin came from New Jersey, serving up something sweet. The owner tells Newswatch 16 it's their first time at the festival.

"The amount of people that have actually come out to enjoy, thank goodness, the weather switched. All of the different unique foods out here, it's awesome," said Greg Brengel, Waffle Cabin owner.

Festival goers tell Newswatch 16 that with all of these options, it's hard to decide what to eat next.

"We have a list of things we want to hit; one of our favorite local restaurants, the Old Mill Pub, has their truck, so we are definitely going to hit that; their crab dip is delicious. I'm definitely interested in the Spanish and Latino restaurants that are here and checking that out," said Shara.

The Pocono Food Truck Festival picks back up Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m.