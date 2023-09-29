Horror Hall opens for the season

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress gives us a look at what lurks inside Horror Hall.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — From the outside of the Tilbury Community Center on East Poplar Street in West Nanticoke, you'd never know what awaits inside.

"This is a former high school from the Nanticoke school district. Then it was an elementary school for a while leading up to the 80s since it closed," said Horror Hall technical director Zak Knoll.

Welcome to Horror Hall.

Brave souls will soon walk through the dark halls to the morgue and other creepy corners where evil faces lurk.

"I think people like to be scared and we like to scare them. There is just something about it. People love to be scared they love the season, the decorations, the colors the horror part of it," said Knoll.

The thrills inside each room don't come together overnight. it takes months of planning and renovating to bring these nightmares to life and to keep returning visitors on their toes.

"We come in usually about June and we try to update and replace three or four rooms per year just to keep it fresh and of course the rest of the haunted house we are adding new technology to keep up with the times," said Knoll.

The haunted attraction has been around for 40 frightening years.

Proceeds from Horror Hall not only help create new experiences year after year but also help support causes including the Pennsylvania Wounded Warrior Project and other local groups.

"We also donate to local things like school choirs, school events, cheerleading squads things like that so we try to keep it in the community as much as we can," Knoll.

If you're feeling up to facing your fears, Horror Hall is open every weekend from now through October.