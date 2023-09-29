UNICO chapters collecting coats for kids

Two organizations in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties are teaming up to keep kids warm this winter with a coat drive.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Coats are piling up inside the Friends of the Poor warehouse in Scranton. Every year, the nonprofit teams up with the UNICO Scranton chapter to collect new and gently used coats for kids.

"There are 1,200 children in need of coats this year from Friends of the Poor, and we set a goal of 500. We thought, at that time in June, well, that's a lofty goal," said coat drive chairperson Diana Giovannini.

That goal may have been a tough task until the UNICO Wilkes-Barre chapter wanted to step in and expand the reach to another community. So far, they've collected about 800 coats.

"I think it's important that the chapters work together, especially in a charitable cause like this that helps so many people and gives back to the community," said Leo Sperrazza of the UNICO Wilkes-Barre chapter.

Organizers hope to gather a variety of sizes. That includes jackets for teens.

"Whenever people talk about charity events for children, we always envision little kids, toddlers, but there are so many young adults, pre-18, that still need so much," said Sperrazza.

Giovannini says the stories she hears each year are why they feel it's so important to continue this mission of keeping kids warm.

"And the three little girls each got a brand-new coat, and the little girl said we have never had a coat new coat with tags on it. And it just, you know, warms your heart that you're able to help people," Giovannini said.

Anyone can drop coats off at two locations:

Friends of the Poor on East Elm Street in Scranton

Leo Sperrazza Insurance Agency on Broad Street in Pittston.

The last day for drop-off is Tuesday, October 31.

Scranton Chapter member, Diana Giovannini, is chairing a “Coat Drive” for Friends of the Poor in Scranton. We are happy... Posted by UNICO Scranton on Monday, September 18, 2023