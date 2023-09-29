Salute to Service Game held in Luzerne County

There was more to celebrate than football at one high school Friday night. Fans came out to support veterans and those currently serving our country in the military.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — The sound of fireworks filled Crestwood stadium Friday night as droves of fans filled the stands for the Salute to Service game.

"We are celebrating veterans past and present, specifically in the area of Mountain Top and Wilkes Barre," said Martin Bibla, event organizer.

Former NFL player and 1997 Crestwood graduate Martin Bibla is one of the event's organizers.

He says it's a night much bigger than just football, "Anybody who served it's their night tonight to make sure they are celebrated because we are all here because of them."

Three-Star U.S. Army Major General Dave Hill was the honoree at the 3rd annual Salute to Service Game that featured a match-up between the Crestwood Comets and the Wilkes-Barre Area Wolf Pack.

"Candidly it, it was 38 years ago that I last stood on this field, and you know, since we've been around the world and back again, so to be home here and to feel welcome like we did isn't surprising because it's like the Mountain Top I remember as a boy," said Major General Dave Hill, U.S. Army.

As a Crestwood graduate, Hill says it is an honor to be recognized by the veterans who've come before him, "It's an honor to share the field with those veterans that are proud to represent their posts here in the local community."

Bibla hopes to continue recognizing those who have served and are currently serving.

