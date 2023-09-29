St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen Clothing Pantry goes mobile

As the need in the Scranton community continues to grow, so does the footprint of St. Francis' Services.

A new delivery, as clothes are going mobile, through Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen and Pantry's newest program.

St Francis of Assisi Kitchen Executive Director, Rob Williams, says at the beginning it will work in tandem with their food delivery drop-offs.

"So while people are getting hot food indoors, they can come and get clothing outdoors," Williams said.

The idea for this mobile closet came from the Ignatian volunteer corps, who helps sort donations for Saint Francis of Assisi.

"Their director came to me, and said 'If I won the lottery, I would buy St Francis a mobile clothing center.' I said, Teddy, forget the lottery, we should do this. It's a great idea!'," said Williams.

That idea is now a reality. Inside the trailer, there's stacks and racks of clothing. The trailer is big enough to set up a shop of a selection for people of all shapes and sizes. Adam Lynch, food and clothing pantry manager, says people are able to 'shop' and pick out what they like.

"So, rather than feeling like, you know, that this is a hand-me-down. They leave with pride and they actually get to pick out things that they like, that fit their need. And that's a wonderful thing to see," said Lynch.

The mobile closet is an effort to combat the growing need seen by St Francis. Williams said a year ago, they were providing clothing for nearly 300 families. However, that number has now that has grown to more than 500. A trend also seen in their meal services, as well

While the need is growing, Lynch says so will the footprint of their services with this trailer.

"This means that a lot more people in Scranton of NEPA will have a chance to utilize and benefit from our services, that right now can't reach us," he added.

They believe this mobile clothing service will allow them to serve about 3,000 people a month, once it's fully up and running.

However, another hurdle, donations are currently down. The group says they are especially in need of sneakers, boots, and new undergarments. They are also looking for comfortable clothes- like hoodies, sweatshirts, and jeans.

"I wish people didn't need us. I don't want people there to be more people in need of these kinds of things. But I am thrilled that we can help those that do need clothing and do need food," said Williams.

Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the Saint Francis mobile clothing pantry garage at the intersection of Penn and Olive. Appointments for drop-off donations can also be made by calling (570) 342-5556.

The mobile trailer will make its debut at Saint Stanislaus in Scranton's south side on October 7th.