x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Luzerne County

Toys for Tots kicks off in Luzerne County

Before we know it, it will be time to start thinking about what's under the Christmas tree, and Toys for Tots is already preparing for the season of giving.

More Videos

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Hanover Township Lions Club and the U.S. Marine Corps teamed up to kick off Toys for Tots.

The campaign helps spread Christmas cheer by distributing new toys to children across the country.

"We're helping the Marines collect the toys, make it easy for the Marines. They're spread thin; they don't have a lot of resources. This is one event when you can come by, drop a toy off, and help a needy child," said John Vanwhy, Hanover Township Lions Club.

The official Toys for Tots campaign begins on Sunday.

Related Articles

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.

Before You Leave, Check This Out