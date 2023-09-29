Toys for Tots kicks off in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Hanover Township Lions Club and the U.S. Marine Corps teamed up to kick off Toys for Tots.

The campaign helps spread Christmas cheer by distributing new toys to children across the country.

"We're helping the Marines collect the toys, make it easy for the Marines. They're spread thin; they don't have a lot of resources. This is one event when you can come by, drop a toy off, and help a needy child," said John Vanwhy, Hanover Township Lions Club.