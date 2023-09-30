Day of service in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Members from Our Lady of the Snows Parish in Clarks Summit and Saint Gregory Parish in Clarks Green spent the day volunteering with several different service projects.

"We live in the same area, we work in the same area, and we worship in the same area, and the call to serve is communal, and it's one we all respond to, and it just fills you with joy," said Dan Marx, Church of St. Gregory.