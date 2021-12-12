Brunch with Santa in Lackawanna County

The brunch was held at Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale at 11 a.m. Sunday.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Kids in Lackawanna County didn't have to travel to the North Pole to have a meal with Santa.

Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale hosted brunch with Santa on Sunday.

Kids could eat, take photos, and tell Santa what's on their list this year.

Dozens of families enjoyed a large menu of items with Old Saint Nick.

"Rewarding. Originally I wasn't sure of the turnout, I was thinking maybe forty or fifty people, a couple of kids. Ended up we hit 260 people signed up to come out so it's awesome," said Chad Coble, Director of Hotel Operations and Sales at Hotel Anthracite.

Brunch with Santa is one of the many brunch events held at Hotel Anthracite throughout the year.