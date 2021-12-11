Spreading Christmas joy with Hawley Winterfest in Wayne County

The winter festival continues December 11 and 12.

HAWLEY, Pa. — 'Tis the season for winter festivals.

One of these festivals is happening this weekend in Wayne County.

From sparkling lights to tasty treats, to craft projects, Hawley Winterfest has something that everyone can enjoy.

"It is awesome. Everybody comes together and supports each other and everybody rocks out here," said Jennifer Morales of Greentown.

Local businesses also have holiday specials for shoppers to take advantage of in Wayne County.