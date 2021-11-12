Holiday toy drive to benefit youth program in Scranton

The toy drive took place at Food & Fire Taphouse in Moosic from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

MOOSIC, Pa. — A toy drive in Scranton spread Christmas cheer in the form of raising donations for a youth program in Wayne County.

Food & Fire Taphouse in Moosic held the toy drive on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event had raffles, a competition for the most festively decorated jeeps, and of course, Jolly Old Saint Nick himself.

Complimentary gift wrapping was also offered by Food & Fire Taphouse for every donation received.

All contributions will go to the Wayne County Children & Youth program.