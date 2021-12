The party was held at McDade Park in Scranton from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks spent Sunday getting in the holiday spirit drive-through style.

Sunday marked the annual O'Malley Christmas Party at McDade Park in Scranton.

The event offered kids free pizza and the chance to meet Old Saint Nick.

This year marked the 20th Christmas Party in Lackawanna County.