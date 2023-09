The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. along I-81 North near mile marker 190 in Dickson City.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Two people have been hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Lackawanna County.

Officials say a motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday along I-81 North near mile marker 190 in Dickson City.

UPDATE: Crash on I-81 northbound between Exit 190 - Main Ave and Exit 191A - US 6 BUS East. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) September 12, 2023

There is no word yet on the victims' conditions.

State police are investigating the crash in Lackawanna County.