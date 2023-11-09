Police: Luzerne County councilman threatened kids

Luzerne County Councilman Steve Urban is facing charges after police say he pulled a shotgun on a group of kids and chased them with a baseball bat.

A woman told police her son was playing basketball last month along North Prague Street in Kingston.

Steve Urban claims the children were harassing him and his family.

That's when investigators say he racked a shotgun twice and chased them with a baseball bat.

Urban told police he did not have a gun, and he only came onto the porch with a bat to protect his family.

But surveillance video shows Urban chasing the children with the bat.

Urban faces simple assault and related charges in Luzerne County.