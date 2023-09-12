Police: Driver hit PennDOT employee in work zone

It happened Monday morning in a work zone in Scranton's west side.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Lackawanna County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a PennDOT worker with his vehicle.

According to police, Harold Nealon, 73, of Clarks Summit, drove into a work zone on Newton Road in Scranton on Monday morning. When a PennDOT worker tried to stop him, Nealon allegedly hit her with his car.

Another PennDOT worker followed Nealon to McDade Park, where police arrested him.

Nealon is facing reckless endangerment and other charges after that crash in Scranton.