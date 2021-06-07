Archbald police seek information on private tutoring sessions held by suspended school administrator

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Christopher Mazzino is now under investigation by Archbald police who want to know more about one-on-one tutoring sessions he held with Valley View High School students while he was a teacher in the district. Mazzino was an administrator at Valley View as the Director of Literacy when this video of him was posted to YouTube on Sunday as he attempted to meet up with who he thought was a 15-year-old boy. While Mazzino has not be charged with any crime, he was suspended from the district.

Archbald police say concerns from parents in the district about those private tutoring sessions prompted their investigation.



Tina Mattern's daughter attends Valley View.



“She did have him at one point. It is scary, you never know who your children are around,” said Mattern.



Archbald police say anyone with information or concerns about these tutoring sessions should contact the department. That includes current and former students.



Anthony Ravinskas also has children in the district.



“It's frightening. It's terrifying actually. I know my children personally haven't had any tutoring like that, I'm fairly certain. And I just pray for the parents that did happen with,” said Ravinskas.



