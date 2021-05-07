Parents in Valley View School District shocked by administrator caught in YouTube sting

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke with people who live in the district and found out how they feel about it.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Another man was caught on camera apparently trying to meet up with a teenage boy over the weekend. This time, it's reported to be an administrator in the Valley View School District.

Video from the "Luzerne County Predator Catcher" YouTube channel was live-streamed just after midnight on Sunday.

Musa Harris is the man behind the camera and says Christopher Mazzino met with him because he thought he was a 15-year-old that Mazzino had been talking to online.

People we spoke to who live in the Valley View School District are upset.

"A predator, that's what he is, a predator, and that's terrible to have something like that in the school," said Jessup resident David Caccavone.

According to the school district's website, Mazzino is the director of literacy.

The video is causing a stir in the community.

"I can't even explain. It's terrible what's going on. I'm glad I don't have any kids in school anymore," Sparta Nardeoli said.

"When somebody is that important in the community, and you hear that, that's just a total shock. I just can't believe that could happen, especially with small kids and different ages of kids. It's terrible," Caccavone added.

Crystal Stashko has a son in the school district and was shocked when she heard about the video.

"It makes me disgusted, and I'm very disappointed, and I hope the board and everyone else and the administration takes notice of that and takes action, appropriate action," said Stashko.

"When something like that happens, that person should be severely punished and keep trying to get that out there for other people not to be doing that stuff," Caccavone said.

Newswatch 16 was not able to track down Mazzino. We reached out to the Valley View School District and received a statement from the superintendent saying:

"Mr. Mazzino was suspended indefinitely pending further investigation the moment we became aware of the incident."

There's no word if Mazzino will be facing criminal charges until police complete an investigation.