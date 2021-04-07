Valley View administrator suspended

School Officials say Christopher Mazzino recently showed up in a video posted by the Luzerne County Predator Catcher.

A current administrator for Valley View School District in Lackawanna County has been suspended following his appearance in a local predator catcher video.

The Luzerne County Predator Catcher, Musa Harris, posted his latest "catch" this weekend.

It shows a person named "Chris", who has been identified as Christopher Mazzino, allegedly meeting up with Musa, an adult male, who posed online as a 15 year-old-male.

According to the chat logs posted by the Predator Catcher, the man identified as Mazzino, is told the person he is chatting with is 15. Mazzino then remarks that he looks young, and then asks for more pictures before making plans to meet in person.

Upon meeting in person, Mazzino realizes he has been caught and eventually admits to it.

Newswatch 16 reached out to the district who gave us this statement: