SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews began Christmas Day battling a fire in Scranton.

It happened at an apartment building on South Main Avenue.

Firefighters received the call around 3:30 in the morning on Sunday.

Six people fled their homes. Some of those victims needed medical treatment for breathing in too much smoke.

First responders also rescued two pets.

Officials think the fire started in the basement of the apartment building in Scranton.