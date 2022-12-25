Fire destroys trucking garage in Luzerne County

Flames broke out around 5:30 p.m. along North Lehigh Gorge Drive in Foster Township Saturday night.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a trucking garage in Luzerne County Saturday night.

Flames broke out at the place along North Lehigh Gorge Drive in Foster Township around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fire crews from Luzerne, Carbon, and Monroe counties assisted in putting out the extensive flames during the freezing temperatures and high winds, with one firefighter sustaining an ankle injury.

Officials say the garage was owned by a trucking company with automotive materials inside. It is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is not thought to be suspicious.