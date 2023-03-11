St. Patrick's race returns to downtown Scranton

Runners participated in the race through downtown Scranton Saturday morning ahead of the parade.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Runners hit the pavement for the Brian Kelly Memorial and St. Patrick's Parade 2-mile footrace at 11 a.m.

It began at the Scranton Cultural Center and follows the parade route backward, looping around and ending at the cultural center.

"Between the race and really the mass. I mean, this is the beginning of the day. So this really gets everyone kinda excited that the race goes off. It's a two-mile race. All ages, all age groups, and it's really fun," said Danny King, Race Director.

This race is the oldest road race in the Scranton area.