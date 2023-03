Paradegoers gathered for the annual mass at the Cathedral of St. Peter along Wyoming Avenue in the city Saturday morning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The annual St. Patrick's Day mass was held at St. Peter's Cathedral in Scranton before the parade kicked off.

The mass is a yearly tradition for folks before heading to the sidewalks to watch the festivities.

Bishop Joseph Bambera presided over the mass Saturday morning in Scranton.