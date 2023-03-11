St. Patrick's 'spin-a-thon' held in Pittston

The event helps support families in need of scholarships for early learning centers in the Pittston area.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Many people came to the Greater Pittston YMCA Saturday to exercise and help out the community.

The YMCA's 'spin-a-thon' takes place every year around St. Patrick's Day, and all the classes followed that theme.

There were six classes throughout the day, all with different instructors.

Organizers say it was great to see how many people came out to support them.

"Just to see the support of the community and to see everyone still coming out and eager to support what we do here at the y, and how we can support the families in our childhood center," said Jeremy Popiel, Executive Director of Greater Pittston YMCA.

About 150 people participated in the classes in Pittston.