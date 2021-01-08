115th German Day celebrated in Scranton

The annual celebration kicked off on Sunday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — German Americans in Scranton showed off their native pride on Sunday in a tradition that's 115 years strong.

The Waldorf Club on East Mountain played host to the German American Federation's Annual German Day.

Organizers expected about 500 people at the event.

There were people at the event who are descendants of the founders of German Day, which started in Scranton in 1906.

"Today is really a celebration of German culture. We have, as you can hear in the background, we have German music, we have German dances, German food, German beer. So it's a total celebration of German culture," said Cathy Weschler with the German American Federation.