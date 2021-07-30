Scranton native given key to the city

Dr. Bernard "Bernie" Strenecky received the key to the city of Scranton Friday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A special honor for a man born in Scranton who came home to celebrate his 80th birthday.

Dr. Bernard "Bernie" Strenecky received the key to the city of Scranton Friday.

Over his long career, Dr. Strenecky has taught and consulted on international education in over 50 countries.

"When you give you get more than you're ever capable of giving and I believe that with my whole heart and soul and as a professor I teach that," said Strenecky.