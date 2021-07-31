Inaugural taco festival held in Lackawanna County

Organizers hope to bring the taco and margarita festival back next year.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Our area is known for a lot of different foods. Tacos are probably not one of them.

But - don't tell that to the hundreds of people who gathered to celebrate tacos on Saturday in Lackawanna County.

It was a full-blown fiesta at Circle Drive-In in Dickson City for the inaugural Scranton Taco and Margarita Festival.

"People evidently like tacos and margaritas a lot because that's what we decided to share, and they came out for them!" said Kevin Rock, event organizer.

The festival sold out shortly after it started, and the crowds lined up for all kinds of tacos from different local restaurants.

"I'm really hungry, and I'm excited for tacos, that's for sure! That's all I really care about," said one attendee.

But some people were more interested in taco's tequila-fueled liquid companion.

"I think the margaritas are amazing, with the sugar around the rim, and the tacos are great," said Ashley Tirpak of Plains Township.

Event organizers brought the taco and margarita festival to Lackawanna County as a trial - to see how it would play in this market.

They told Newswatch 16 that the crowds gave them their proof of concept. There were a lot more people than they expected.

"Maybe not quite this many! So, the response has been fabulous, absolutely, which shows what a great community this is, I think. You know, everyone's just ready to have a good time together!" said Rock.

So, organizers think it's fair to say the Taco and Margarita festival will make a return next year.