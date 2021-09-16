Helping kids stay sharp during COVID-19 pandemic

The pandemic may have hit kids especially hard when it comes to learning new things, and experts say parents have to be aware, so they can jump in and help.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The school year is underway all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania and experts say that because of the health crisis, some students may be struggling more than ever trying to understand all kinds of concepts.

“Going into this year, there is uncertainty about what the outcomes of last year have been, and so where students are academically, emotionally, and where to go next," said Christopher Smith, Director of Outreach Initiatives at Art of Problem Solving.

So, how can parents best spot and deal with those problems?

Smith says they need to check in regularly; ask their kids what they’re learning and if they’re struggling with anything. Are they excited? Are they curious?

“If students are being challenged, they’re not getting everything right all the time, in fact, that sort of productive struggle. That’s where the true learning happens. I’m excited about the challenge of learning it.”

Smith says parents need to be especially aware of whether their children are developing good problem-solving skills.

”The overarching theme for all of the academic goals we’re setting for young learners especially are problem-solving, critical thinking."