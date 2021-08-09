Tunkhannock Area students back in class

After a day of virtual learning due to a COVID-19 outbreak, students returned to school on Wednesday.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — As schools continue to welcome students back, a COVID-19 outbreak in one school district had students going virtual on Tuesday, but then students were back in class following a late-night announcement from the superintendent.

It was a quick switch after just welcoming back students two weeks ago. Tunkhannock Area School District officials say they're already tracking 21 confirmed cases and 27 probable cases of COVID-19.

The district had students stay home on Tuesday for virtual learning.

"I think that it should stay virtual, to be honest. I think that with the rising cases of COVID that it's probably just best that everybody stays home," said junior Christian Bilotti.

But then, a swift change: With a late update Tuesday night, the school is already back open for in-person learning.

"It didn't really matter to me personally because I can get my work done either way," said senior Brady Lukasavage.

Students say that now that they're back to in-person learning, their afterschool activities are also resuming.

"I was like, 'OK, yay, I get to go back to practice,' and then I'm like, 'Ah, I have to go into school tomorrow,'" said senior Ty Konen.

Parents tell us the school spent the whole Labor Day weekend plus the following Tuesday contact tracing to determine who may have been exposed.

Officials say masks are mandatory, following the new state guidelines.