UPS donates school supplies to families in need in Lackawanna County

This year, UPS donated over 400 backpacks to Lackawanna County Youth and Family Services.

SCRANTON, Pa. — School supplies aren't something every child is able to get their hands on.

That's why UPS donated backpacks filled with supplies to Lackawanna County's Office of Youth and Family Services.

Caseworkers can pick up however many backpacks they need at the county's government center and bring them to the children they work with.

The backpack drive was started by UPS's women's leadership development group seven years ago.

The drive has grown every year - this year they're donating 415 backpacks.

"I mean, it's just what we can do for somebody who maybe doesn't have as much as we do, or anything we can do to put a smile on a child's face really drives us to continue to make this better," said Michael Trento with UPS Dunmore.