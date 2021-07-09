Area teachers dealing with unknowns as new school year begins

With all that's happening this school year, they say they lean on each other for support

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — From staying healthy and keeping the kids safe, to mask mandates, to dealing with learning gaps from last year—teachers across northeastern Pennsylvania said this new school year is indeed bringing a lot of unknowns and a lot of stress.

“Not knowing what you’re getting into, like a normal schedule five days a week," said Neil Forte, a teacher at Hazleton Area.

Everyone Newswatch 16 spoke with say they are grateful for the opportunity to teach students once again. And they say they know they have support from each other to do their very best in what may prove to be another difficult year.

“We’ve all adapted, trying to be as proactive as possible and then reacting as necessary. I don’t think it ever becomes second nature, not knowing that things look like day-to-day," said Elk Lake teacher Kathleen Amabile.

The teachers say they really do lean on each other during times like these, by bouncing ideas off one another, talking about their challenges and how best to cope with it all.

"We can just call each other and if I’m stressing about something.I know I have a plethora of colleagues I can call at different school districts in different situations all over the area," said Montrose Area teacher Robert Bottger. "Do the best for our kids."

Those teachers are all with the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association.