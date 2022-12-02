Pickup truck plows through home in Columbia County

A driver and passenger in a pickup truck were taken to the hospital Friday night after the truck drove right through the living room of a home in Columbia County.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Butch Snyder scooped up the living room of his rental property in Orangeville an out-of-control pickup truck reduced the room to rubble Friday night.

The two women in the truck were taken to the hospital, there's no word on how they're doing but Snyder's tenants were not hurt.

"Lucky. Very lucky. Thank God nobody was hurt, that's the main thing, said Owner Butch Snyder.

"Houses can be fixed, you can't bring a life back," said Snyder.

"The lady on this side, she happened to be upstairs taking a bath. And the other side, the occupant wasn't home," said Chief Kevin Boyd with Orangeville Fire Company.

Fire Chief Kevin Boyd told Newswatch 16 the driver of the pickup truck says the brakes went out while traveling down a hill on State Route 93.

The truck crossed the intersection with 487, or Main Street in Orangeville, and into the house.

The truck then hit another pickup in the driveway before finally coming to a stop.

There's a concrete barrier along 487 because Chief Boyd says cars have come through the intersection before, but the damage has never been this bad.

"The state did a survey a few years ago, there's 3,000 cars that travel 487 every day this happens more frequently than we want to have it happen," said Chief Boyd.

Snyder says the solution may be to add a traffic light at the intersection, next time he doesn't want to rely on just luck.

"Because if people come down that hill and there's a red light they're not going to be flying. They fly down that hill. You know, once you get to the bottom there's only one way to go, into the barricade or the house. So, I wish they would put a light in, that'd be good," said Snyder.