A man is in police custody after allegedly stabbing another Friday night.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing homicide charges after an alleged stabbing in Columbia County.

Police say a fight happened at a home along Brittain Street in Berwick just before 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

28-year-old Frederick McConnell arrived at a hospital with a stab wound afterward.

He later died.

Police say the suspect, 26-year-old Isaiah Newton, is currently in police custody and faces charges related to aggravated assault and homicide.