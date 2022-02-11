Fire department receives $25,000

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company received $25,000 from Energy Transfer Friday.
The company's 'First Responder Fund' provides grants to fire departments, local police, and emergency medical units.
"It's just amazing to be able to get those extra funds for equipment that we really need to keep our firefighters safe along with our community," said George Geise, President of Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company.
The Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company received some of that new equipment Friday.
Among the items are thermal imaging cameras to search for heat inside walls, signs, and barriers to keep first responders safe along a highway.
