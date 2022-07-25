Mother, fiance charged with injuring a child

Two people were arrested in Columbia County for allegedly abusing an infant. The man charged with causing previous injuries and the baby's mother are in jail.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Four-and-a-half-month-old Octavia Cashner Is in the hospital with brain injuries, and police have charged two people with hurting the infant.

The child's mother, Kimberly Lander, and Lander's fiance Christopher Lindsay are both charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Bloomsburg police arrested Lindsay in May on similar charges for allegedly shaking and throwing Octavia, leaving her with severe brain injuries. Lindsay was released on bail and was not supposed to have contact with Octavia.

Sandra Bothell is Lindsay's former mother-in-law. She says she reported him to Children and Youth on multiple occasions.

"Pieced everything together and were able to confirm that they really can't deny that they've been together. Obviously, if Kim was with Christopher, then Octavia was with Christopher as well," Bothell said.

Melissa Allard was friends with Lander.

"After I found out she was with Chris also and not hearing Octavia for hours and hours, even with Facetime calls not seeing Octavia, I was like, 'Something is not good, and I need to act,'" Allard said.

Allard knew the couple planned to skip town with Octavia, so she set up somewhat of a sting operation. She booked a hotel for the couple and then alerted authorities.

"I called the PO, and I said, 'This is where I booked the hotel, and she's going there.' When they got there, that's when they got them."

Lander and Lindsay were arrested Thursday at the hotel in Dunmore. Octavia was taken to the hospital with similar brain injuries to the ones she had in May.

"My hopes now obviously are that Octavia recovers and can live as much of a normal life as possible," Bothell said.

People are messaging Allard calling her a hero, but she does not believe it.

"I am truly just a mom, and when you become a parent, you make vows to protect, love, and nourish your babies," Allard added.

Christopher Lindsay and Kimberly lander Are both in jail, unable to post bail. Octavia is recovering at the hospital. She is in the custody of Children and Youth.