4-Wheel Jamboree back in Bloomsburg

Monster trucks are taking over the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds this weekend. Newswatch 16's Emily Kress takes us to Columbia County for the 4- Wheel Jamboree.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It's monster truck mania in Columbia County. More than 2,000 big-wheelers are revving into town.

Hunter Petroski of Red Rock has come to the right place.

"I like stuff that is either loud, big, and fast," said Petroski.

The 35th annual 4-wheel Jamboree starts Friday at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

"There is something for everybody," said organizer Tony Veneziano. "To look at the trucks, take in the sights and the sounds, eat some good fair food – it's just a great time."

The three-day event features monster and mega truck shows, rides, mud bog racing, and vendors.

Mega truck coordinator Clay Meadows says drivers from all over the country mark their calendars every year for the jamboree.

"As long as I'm sitting in my mega truck, I'll be here, no doubt. This is the best racing. The fans are unbelievable. Every driver just wants to come to Bloomsburg."

The monster trucks will return after a hiatus last year, along with some new attractions like the R C Fun Zone.

"That's radio-controlled trucks and cars. They'll have competitions there and also the free play where people can play and test it out. They'll have rock crawling and jumps and different things you can check out."

Drivers like Colton Kiser with Team American Scout made the 600-mile haul from Indianapolis for the weekend, and he hopes the crowd is ready for the show.

"The louder the crowd gets, the more these trucks just go crazy, so the more energy the crowd gives us, the more energy we give back to them. So the harder they scream, the harder we launch these trucks," Kiser said.

"The kids, when they see these trucks flying through the air 40, 50 feet, they come up and look at you like, 'You are superman!' It's a blast," Meadows added.

Thousands of custom 4x4s, 50+ vendors, 25 Mega Trucks, 6 Monster Trucks, and a weekend of family-fun waiting for you at... Posted by 4-Wheel Jamboree on Friday, July 8, 2022