Columbia County sentenced to prison for COVID-relief fraud scheme

A man from Bloomsburg will spend up to 18 months in prison for his role in a money-laundering scheme.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It's federal prison time for a Bloomsburg man who admitted to a COVID-related money laundering scheme.

Darryl Corradini will be behind bars for up to 18 months.

Authorities say he filed for paycheck protection loans to pay non-existent employees.

The loans were designed to help small businesses during the pandemic.

An accomplice, Vicki Hackenberg, was sentenced for her role in the crime earlier this year.

Investigators say the pair swindled nearly $300,000.