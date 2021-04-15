Two charged in scheme to bilk COVID-19 relief program

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A man and woman from Bloomsburg are charged with COVID-relief fraud.
Authorities say Darryl Corradini, 63, and Vicki Hackenberg, 57, set up a fake business, then forged documents in order to get loans from the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program.
The pair allegedly used the PPP money to buy more than $300,000 worth of Bitcoins.
The PPP is designed to help small businesses facing financial difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded by the March 2020 CARES Act, PPP funds are offered in forgivable loans, provided that certain criteria are met, including use of the funds for employee payroll, mortgage interest, lease, and utilities expenses.