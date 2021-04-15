Two charged in scheme to bilk COVID-19 relief program

The pair allegedly used the PPP money to buy more than $300,000 worth of Bitcoins.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A man and woman from Bloomsburg are charged with COVID-relief fraud.

Authorities say Darryl Corradini, 63, and Vicki Hackenberg, 57, set up a fake business, then forged documents in order to get loans from the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program.

The pair allegedly used the PPP money to buy more than $300,000 worth of Bitcoins.