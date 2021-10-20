BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A man and woman from Bloomsburg have pleaded guilty to COVID-relief fraud.
Federal investigators said Darryl Corradini, 63, and Vicki Hackenberg, 57, set up a fake business and forged documents to get loans from the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program.
As part of their guilty pleas, Corradini and Hackenberg agreed to forfeit several checks to investigators and pay over $430,000 in restitution.
The PPP is designed to help small businesses facing financial difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded by the March 2020 CARES Act, PPP funds are offered in forgivable loans, provided that certain criteria are met, including the use of the funds for employee payroll, mortgage interest, lease, and utility expenses.