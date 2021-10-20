Federal investigators said the money laundering plot took in over $400,000, including $300,000 in COVID relief money.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A man and woman from Bloomsburg have pleaded guilty to COVID-relief fraud.

Federal investigators said Darryl Corradini, 63, and Vicki Hackenberg, 57, set up a fake business and forged documents to get loans from the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program.

As part of their guilty pleas, Corradini and Hackenberg agreed to forfeit several checks to investigators and pay over $430,000 in restitution.