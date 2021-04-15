Restaurant owner, customers react to pair allegedly defrauding Payroll Protection Program

The U.S Attorney's Office charged the pair with bank fraud and money laundering for allegedly defrauding PPP nearly $300,000.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — As restaurants and bars in Bloomsburg continue to struggle through the pandemic, many of these owners filed for the federal government's Payroll Protection Program, or PPP, to pay employees at their establishments.

That includes Justin Hummel, the owner of Brewskis Coffee and Bar.



He finds it hard to hear that two people are accused of setting up a fake company using the address at a house on Mainville Drive near Bloomsburg to scam PPP.



“It's always disappointing when people take advantage of programs that are intended to help out the small guy,” said Hummel.

The U.S Attorney's Office charged 63-year-old Darryl Corrandini and 57-year-old Vicki Hackenberg with bank fraud and money laundering for allegedly defrauding PPP out of nearly $300,000.

IRS agents say they created a shell company called CGM Realty, LLC and filed for PPP loans to pay nonexistent employees.



Instead, federal investigators say the couple spent that money on Bitcoin for themselves.



Two Bloomsburg University seniors at Brewskis say if this is true, it's reprehensible.

“Just from the perspective of the small businesses, I see all of these businesses that are really hurting that are legit,” said senior Julianne Finnerty.

Investigators say Corradini and Hackenberg are also facing charges for lying to IRS agents.



The U.S. Attorney's Office says the most serious offenses carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

People say even if they don't get that, they should have to do some time.



“These programs were set up for a reason and to help people that need, not to help people profit from it,” said Merrilie Yorty of Bloomsburg, as she and her husband got lunch at Original Italian Pizza.



Both Corradini and Hackenberg are scheduled for arraignments at the Federal Courthouse in Scranton Friday morning.