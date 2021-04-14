Former ambulance association treasurer admits to theft

Cathy Walters was charged in 2018 with taking nearly $200,000 from the organization.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — The former treasurer of an ambulance association in Wyoming County has admitted to taking thousands of dollars from the organization.

Cathy Walters pleaded guilty last week to a felony count of access device fraud.

Walters, the former treasurer at the Forkston Windham Mehoopany Ambulance Association, stole close to $200,000 from her own unit near Tunkhannock, according to police.

She was charged in 2018.

Investigators found suspicious bank transactions at two banks dating back to 2008 which led back to Walters. Police say Walters would provide the ambulance association with false financial reports.