The deadly wreck happened early Monday outside of Bloomsburg in Columbia County.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — One man has died after a garbage truck crash in Columbia County.

The wreck happened around 5:15 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Frosty Valley Road in Hemlock Township, west of Bloomsburg.

Investigators said the truck went off the road and hit a utility pole.

Jacob Hoagland, 21, of Berwick, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County coroner's office.