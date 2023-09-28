Pinching pennies at the Bloomsburg Fair

The Bloomsburg Fair only comes around once a year, and for some it’s a time to splurge. But how much is too much?

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A day at the Bloomsburg Fair usually includes food. But this year, the buzz on the fairgrounds is higher prices.

"Pizza is more expensive. Drinks are more expensive. Everything is a lot more expensive than usual, and we're here every year," Jennifer Guy said.

Jennifer Guy of Scranton is here with her mom, sister, and nieces. She says between gas, parking, admission, food, and rides, a day at the fair is an expensive one.

"You want to have a good time, but you have to watch. You can't play the games like you used to because they're crazy expensive. It's too high. But you still want to treat yourself."

Many vendors say they are mindful of that.

John Karns works at Fried Specialties. He says this year, they couldn't bring their deep-fried burger, which is a fair favorite. The burger costs about $12 to make.

"I would have to charge more than that to make any money on it. I don't want to charge too much that people feel like I'm getting them. I also don't want to charge too little that I don't make any money either," Karns said. "It's a very fine line between customer service and satisfaction, and profit margin and reality."

Luckily, there is free entertainment at the Bloomsburg Fair. The WNEP Free Stage has concerts throughout the day.

There are more than 1,000 animals at the Bloomsburg Fair, and there are shows running all day.

When Newswatch 16 stopped by the outdoor ring, there was a miniature horse show.

"It's awesome. To see the livestock and to see his face and his expression, to see them, it's just truly amazing. I love it," Brandy Yagalla said.

We did find some vendors with discounted drinks. They said they are trying to be mindful of people's budgets.

The Bloomsburg Fair is the largest agricultural fair in Pennsylvania, dating back to 1855. Fair Week officially begins the third Saturday after Labor Day.

The Bloomsburg Fair is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Saturday, September 30.

Admission is $8; kids 12 and under get in free. Parking is $5.

